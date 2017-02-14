Duplexes and townhouses going up in new subdivision in western Las Vegas

If street names mean anything, a new subdivision by William Lyon Homes will be jubilant, empowered — even devout.

The company is building a densely packed project on the south side of Charleston Boulevard immediately west of the 215 Beltway in Summerlin. Plans have called for 485 homes as well as commercial space, all on 46 acres, Clark County records show.

The project, Affinity, would have duplexes, townhouse-style buildings and other options. As the builder’s website says, it offers “a village lifestyle with an urban twist.”

Affinity is a rare kind of housing development in Las Vegas these days. Condo and mixed-use projects were more common before the market crashed, but now, most new residential projects in town are tracts of freestanding single-family homes or apartment-rental buildings, not clusters of attached, for-sale units. It seems few offer on-site retail or other commercial space as well.

Builders closed almost 8,000 new-home sales in Clark County last year, with 96 percent comprising single-family homes, according to Las Vegas housing tracker Home Builders Research.

Affinity would have 80 single-family units and 405 condos, though it still fits with Las Vegas’ history of christening streets with out-of-the-ordinary or themed names. Its planned roads include Impulse, Thriving, Devout, Empowered and Vivacious avenues; Congenial, Kindred and Jubilant streets; Affection Drive; and Unison Way, county records show.

Around the valley, other streets include Abracadabra Avenue, Deep Space Street, Arabian Nights Street and Pot of Gold Avenue.

William Lyon marketing director Kim Chitwood, responding to an interview request by the Review-Journal a few weeks ago, said she would contact the newspaper “as we get closer” to opening the project, but did not say when it was slated to debut.

Newport Beach, California-based William Lyon has other projects in Southern Nevada, including at Henderson’s Lake Las Vegas community and in rural Pahrump, some 60 miles west of Las Vegas.

The builder closed 220 home sales in the Las Vegas area last year through September, up 40 percent from the same period in 2015, according to a securities filing.

Companywide, closings grew 25 percent in that time.

County records show that William Lyon bought the Affinity project site – or at least most of it – last February for about $16.6 million from Christopher Homes founder J. Christopher Stuhmer, developer of the neighboring C2 Lofts condo project.

