Foreclosure activity drops in Las Vegas, new report shows

Foreclosure activity slowed in Las Vegas last month, but overall, lenders targeted a larger share of properties here than in most cities, a new report shows.

One in every 1,023 homes in the Las Vegas area was hit with a foreclosure-related filing in February, down 13.3 percent from January and 36.9 percent from February 2016, according to housing tracker Attom Data Solutions.

Las Vegas’ foreclosure rate was 22nd among 200-plus metro areas listed in the report. Atlantic City topped the list, with one in every 301 homes receiving a foreclosure filing last month.

Attom, based in Irvine, California, counts default notices, scheduled auctions and repossessions for the report.

Nationally, foreclosure activity fell to an 11-year low in February, the company reported, as one in every 1,625 homes was hit with foreclosure papers.