Las Vegas builders selling more houses, but prices barely budge, report shows

Las Vegas builders are selling more houses and pulling more permits than they were last year, though prices are up only slightly, a new report shows.

Builders closed 878 new-home sales in Clark County in September, bringing the year’s tally to 5,642. That’s up 14 percent from the same nine-month period in 2015, according to Las Vegas housing tracker Home Builders Research.

Builders also pulled 678 new-home permits last month, bringing the year’s sum to 6,765, up 11.2 percent from the same period last year.

The median sales price of September’s closings was $322,768. That’s up 1 percent year-over-year and “a nice rebound” from two consecutive months of sliding prices, Home Builders Research reported.