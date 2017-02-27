Posted 

Las Vegas home values rise faster than US, report says

Rows of homes are seen from Exploration Peak Park on Feb. 7, 2017, in southwest Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

A person looks at a price list for million-dollar homes at Lake Las Vegas outside the Windermere real estate office at MonteLago Village on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By ELI SEGALL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Southern Nevada home values rose faster than the national average in January, a recent report shows.

The median estimated home value in the Las Vegas area last month was $216,400, up 9.8 percent from a year earlier, according to home-listing service Zillow.

Nationally, the median was $195,300, up 7.2 percent.

All 40 metro areas listed in the report posted a year-over-year rise in home values in January. Nashville, Tennessee led the pack at 12.4 percent, and Virginia Beach, Virginia rose the slowest at 3.2 percent.

Las Vegas’ rate was eighth-fastest, Zillow reported.

 