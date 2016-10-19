Posted Updated 

Planning Commission divided on plan to develop housing units on Badlands Golf Course

Attendees of a Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting listen to a presentation from EHB Companies at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. A large group of Queensridge housing community residents came to the meeting to protest the planned development of the Badlands golf course. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tom Love, left, addresses the Las Vegas Planning Commission at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. A large group of Queensridge housing community residents came to the meeting to protest the planned development of the Badlands golf course. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Herman Ahlers, left, addresses the Las Vegas Planning Commission at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. A large group of Queensridge housing community residents came to the meeting to protest the planned development of the Badlands golf course. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Planning Commission listens to a presentation from EHB Companies council Chris Kaempfer, right, at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. A large group of Queensridge housing community residents came to the meeting to protest the planned development of the Badlands golf course. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dale Roesener holds a sign protesting the planned development of the Badlands golf course at a Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tom Bice, an attorney with Pisanelli Bice law firm, argues against the planned development of the Badlands golf course during a meeting with the Las Vegas Planning Commission at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Steve Caria makes his case to the Las Vegas Planning Commission at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. A large group of Queensridge housing community residents came to the meeting to protest the planned development of the Badlands golf course. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

EHB Companies council Chris Kaempfer, right, agues a point with the Las Vegas Planning Commission at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. A large group of Queensridge housing community residents came to the meeting to protest the planned development of the Badlands golf course. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Todd L. Moody, chairman of the Las Vegas Planning Commission, addresses a speaker at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. A large group of Queensridge housing community residents came to the meeting to protest the planned development of the Badlands golf course. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

EHB Companies council Chris Kaempfer, middle, presents an argument to the Las Vegas Planning Commission at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. A large group of Queensridge housing community residents came to the meeting to protest the planned development of the Badlands golf course. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By JAMIE MUNKS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The city’s Planning Commission was divided and indecisive Tuesday on a proposal to develop more than 2,500 housing units on the Badlands Golf Course at a marathon meeting.

A crowd of roughly 200 people, the vast majority of which opposed the plan, wielded yellow signs that read “Hear our Voices” at the meetings.

The proposal for the west Las Vegas golf course calls for 75 estate lots, 2,400 multifamily units and a possible additional 200 assisted living units, for a total of up to 2,675 single- and multifamily units.

A majority of the commission denied some of a series of motions on the development proposal, including a major master-plan modification and a general plan amendment for the property, while approving others. The commission’s action isn’t final, however — the City Council will decide whether the changes are made to allow the development proposed by EHB Cos. to proceed.

City staff recommended approval of the application.

Commissioner Vicki Quinn was conflicted leading up to the vote, and said the development as proposed will “dramatically” change the quality of people’s lives in the area, and that there was too much uncertainty for her to support it.

“I’m afraid to vote no because I’m afraid of what they’re going to get and I’m afraid to vote yes because I’m afraid of what they’re going to get,” Quinn said.

The City Council will have the final say on the proposal at the Nov. 16 meeting.

One of the common refrains from opponents was that they’ve heard from the developer and city officials this is a “done deal,” along with allegations that the developer has “cozy” relationships at City Hall that have seen this project receive special treatment.

Opponents cited concerns about “tanking” property values, drainage, increased traffic and incompatibility with the surrounding area.

“Frankly, I am dismayed by the inadequacies of this development agreement and urge you to recommend denial,” said attorney Shauna Hughes, who represents the Queensridge Homeowners Association.

EHB Cos., helmed by CEO Yohan Lowie, is the developer behind the proposal, slated for the golf course southwest of the intersection of Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive. The development proposal has stirred up substantial consternation among Queensridge residents since the developer bought the golf course and has spurred two lawsuits.

“The golf course is going away,” said Chris Kaempfer, the attorney representing the developer. “It cannot be maintained, it cannot be saved and that is the reality with which we must deal.”

Las Vegas City Attorney Brad Jerbic said because the Badlands course wasn’t designated, as other Las Vegas golf courses have been, as civic or open space use, the land can be developed, Jerbic said.

Whether the developer’s application will be approved is up to the Planning Commission and ultimately the City Council, Jerbic said.

“Something can happen here,” Jerbic said.

The Clark County School District weighed in this week on the development proposal, in the form of a letter Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky wrote Monday to Las Vegas City Manager Betsy Fretwell. In the letter, Skorkowski predicted that the development would mean an additional 350 elementary school students, which would require a new elementary school or schools or “will require hundreds of students to be rezoned to other schools, the closest of which are already overcrowded.”

The prediction is based on the district’s “student yield” formula, which the district has used for decades, Skorkowsky wrote.

The district has entered memorandums of agreement with developers of the Tule Springs and Skye Canyon projects, the letter states.

Kaempfer said he first saw the letter Tuesday but that the developer was willing to work with the district.

Speakers weighed in for and against the proposal. The project’s proponents said they’ve had good experiences with the developer, that they thought the plan would add vibrancy to the community and that the golf course is an eyesore. Proponents were outnumbered by the speakers who opposed the project.

Jimmerson, who is representing the developers in the litigation, said EHB Cos. have built some of the best projects in Clark County and contended that opponents were disregarding facts.

“The facts are, this is a quality project,” Jimmerson said.

For resident Rick Kost, the commission’s decision is simple: “Do we Californicate Las Vegas?” he said. “I know what Irvine is. That’s why I don’t live there anymore.”

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.

 