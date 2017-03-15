Pulte project Reverence ‘officially underway’ in Summerlin

A sprawling residential project in Summerlin that’s been on the drawing board for a decade is coming out of the ground.

Pulte Homes’ parent, PulteGroup, and Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. announced this week that Pulte’s 300-acre Reverence community, at the northern tip of the Las Vegas master-planned community, is “officially underway.”

Work crews are grading the site, building model homes and scheduled to break ground on the community’s recreation center in early April, the announcement said.

Reverence’s planned amenities include walking trails, an 8-acre park with an amphitheater and sport courts. Also, the 9,500-squre-foot recreation facility is slated to have a fitness center, swimming pools and pickleball and tennis courts.

Reverence was planned before the economy crashed and would be one of the largest single-builder projects in Southern Nevada in recent years.

The community, west of the 215 Beltway between Lake Mead Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, also shows how land values remain well below the levels of the hyper-inflated bubble years last decade.

Pulte bought 150 acres of the Reverence site in late 2006 for $123 million, then 147 acres last year for $40 million.

Howard Hughes announced the project in spring 2007, saying a groundbreaking was planned for that fall and that Reverence was expected to include as many as 1,500 homes.

