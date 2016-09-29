Posted 

US home prices rising faster than in Las Vegas, new report says

US home prices rising faster than in Las Vegas, new report says

web1_sale_7107319.jpgBuy Photo
A for sale sign is displayed in front of a downtown home Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By ELI SEGALL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Home prices are rising faster nationally than in Las Vegas, but wages have inched higher locally and outpaced a slight U.S. dip.

The median sales price of Clark County homes this quarter is $210,000, up 8 percent from the same period last year. Nationally, the median is $230,000, up 10 percent from a year ago, according to a new report from RealtyTrac parent Attom Data Solutions.

The average weekly wage in Clark County during the first quarter was $866, up 2 percent, or $13, from the same period in 2015. The average weekly wage nationally was $1,043, down 0.5 percent, or $5, year-over-year.

Overall, however, Las Vegas-area buyers must spend an average 35.1 percent of their wages for a home. Nationally, buyers have to spend an average 32.8 percent, Attom reported.

The company said it compiled the report using publicly recorded property records and data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...