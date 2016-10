Vegas Towers recently renovated its apartments and completed a new 43,000-gallon swimming pool.

A spokeswoman declined to give an exact cost but termed it a “multimillion dollar renovation.”

Armays Construction of Scottsdale, Arizona, was general contractor.

Vegas Towers, with 456 units, is at 1061 E. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas and is owned by Millennium Management.

The company also has properties in Ohio.