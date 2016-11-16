Judge’s decision on Moulin Rouge postponed

A judge was slated to decide Friday whether to approve the sale of the Moulin Rouge property to a developer, but the receiver of the property asked the court Wednesday to make that decision on Dec. 2 instead.

The original motion to approve the sale was filed Oct. 12, asking the judge to approve a motion to sale the property to a London-based developer, Psi-Key Entertainment Corp. or the next best offer.

Psi-Key Entertainment withdrew its offer Oct. 21, citing a lack of city support.

The next best offer was of $10 million from Las Vegas Moulin Rouge LLC, headed by Scott Johnson, a former member of Moulin Rouge Holdings LLC, which failed to close on a sale of the property at 840 W. Bonanza Road for $8 million in June because of company infighting and a better offer by AMA Realty.

However, Johnson has yet to file a $250,000 earnest money deposit.

“Las Vegas Moulin Rouge is confident that it will be able to obtain the necessary financing, but needs additional time to make it work. Accordingly, the Receiver is requesting a two week continuance on the Motion to allow time for Las Vegas Moulin Rouge to obtain the necessary financing to purchase the Property,” the supplement to the motion states.

The receiver of the property, Kevin Hanchett, told the Review-Journal that if he doesn’t have a “clean deal” by the end of the year, “we will be considering other options for the property.”

Hanchett declined to comment on what those other options may be.

