Kia SUVs recalled due to electrical short

DETROIT — Kia is recalling nearly 72,000 SUVs in the U.S. because an electrical short in a computer can cause engine fires.

The recall covers Sportage models from 2008 and 2009.

Kia says in government documents that water containing road salt can get into a braking control computer. That can cause wiring connectors to rust and a circuit board to short, possibly sparking a fire.

The problem was discovered after a 2008 Sportage caught fire while parked in a driveway in April. Government documents say Kia got nine complaints about “thermal events.” No injuries were reported.

If dealers find wiring rust, they’ll replace the computer assembly. If there’s no rust, they’ll replace a cover. The recall should begin Nov. 28.

Kia says customers with questions can contact the company at (800) 333-4542.