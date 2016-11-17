Las Vegas Hard Rock Cafe on Paradise Road will close Dec. 31

The Hard Rock Cafe adjacent to the Hard Rock Hotel at 4475 Paradise Road will close Dec. 31, a spokeswoman for Hard Rock International said Thursday in a statement.

The Paradise Road location opened in 1990.

The spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request on the number of employees.

In the statement, the spokeswoman said the closing marks a strategic decision by the brand to focus efforts in the market on Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas Strip and Hard Rock LIVE Las Vegas at 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Employees of the closing cafe will be given priority consideration for open positions at the Las Vegas Strip cafe and LIVE venue.

