Las Vegas homebuilders see 34 percent sales rise in early 2017

Las Vegas homebuilders are selling far more houses this year compared to the beginning of 2016 but booking a much-smaller bump in prices, a new report shows.

Builders closed 665 new-home sales in Clark County last month, bringing the year’s tally through February to 1,192. That’s up 34 percent from the same two-month period in 2016, according to Las Vegas housing tracker Home Builders Research.

The median sales price of last month’s closings was $325,360, up 4 percent from a year earlier.

Builders also pulled 706 new-home permits in February, putting the year’s sum at 1,330, up 7.5 percent from the same two-month period last year.

Home Builders Research founder Dennis Smith said in the report that Las Vegas’ homebuilding market “is rolling along at a pretty strong pace” and “better than we anticipated.”

Despite the sharp rise in sales, he said it’s too early to suggest whether “this level of activity” will continue through the year and into 2018.

