Las Vegas trade show operators want more meeting rooms, technology

Representatives of four major trade shows told the Oversight Panel for Convention Facilities in Clark County about some of the features the Las Vegas Convention Center will need to keep their shows in Southern Nevada.

Managers and executives with ConExpo-Con/Agg, the International Council of Shopping Centers, CES and the National Association of Broadcasters on Thursday offered their suggestions for expanding and upgrading the convention center.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority already has a plan to spend $1.4 billion to grow and upgrade its convention facility through additional funding outlined by Senate Bill 1, approved in a special session of the Legislature last fall. One of the requirements of the legislation adding 0.5 percentage points to Clark County’s room tax was the formulation of the Oversight Panel to review the LVCVA’s plans.

Among the suggestions from the show operators: more meeting rooms, better technology and easier transit between buildings.

The recommendations are complicated by different shows wanting different types of amenities and with managers trying to predict how trade shows will change 10 or 20 years in the future.

The challenge for the LVCVA and the Oversight Panel will be matching what’s wanted with the $1.4 billion budget to improve the building.

It was the second of three meetings the Oversight Panel has conducted to gather information prior to approving LVCVA plans, which is expected to occur in May.

