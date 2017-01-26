McCarran passenger total for 2016 falls just short of record

McCarran International Airport served 47.4 million passengers in 2016 — falling just short of beating the previous record set nine years earlier, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Thursday.

McCarran missed the mark by about 400,000 travelers. The previous record of 47.8 million airline passengers was reported in 2007.

A record-setting year was anticipated for the nation’s eighth-busiest airport after McCarran International served more than 4 million airline passengers for six consecutive months through October, the longest stretch in the airport’s history.

Another record was set in October, when 461,536 passengers moved through the airport’s security checkpoints between Oct. 16 and 22 — the most for a single week.

The news comes just weeks after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported a record-breaking 42.9 million visitors to Las Vegas in 2016, surpassing 2015’s record-setting 42.3 million.

