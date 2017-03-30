Posted 

McDonald’s to take ‘fresh’ approach with Quarter Pounders by ‘18

8272845_web1_mcds_8272845.jpg
A meal consisting of a Quarter Pounder hamburger, french fries and soft-drink is pictured at a McDonald's restaurant in Los Angeles on July 23, 2008. (Fred Prouser/Reuters)

Reuters

Fast food giant McDonald’s Corp. said on Thursday it would make its Quarter Pounder burgers with fresh beef, prepared when ordered, by mid-2018 in most of its restaurants.

The company has been implementing changes to attract more diners, phasing out the use of eggs from caged hens by 2025, and also removing artificial preservatives and high fructose corn syrup from its food.

McDonald’s said it tested the new Quarter Pounders in about 400 restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

 