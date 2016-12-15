Merger unites Las Vegas air conditioning companies

Goettl Air Conditioning recently merged with Las Vegas Air and Paradise Air, adding more than 20 employees and more than 15 trucks. Las Vegas Air primarily serves residential customers while Paradise Air services the multi-family and rental home market.

“The addition of Las Vegas Air and Paradise Air makes perfect sense as Goettl continues to grow our footprint in the Southwest,” Ken Goodrich, owner of Goettl Air Conditioning, said in a statement. “We’re excited to integrate these companies into the Goettl family and know it will positively benefit our customers.”

Goodrich expects Goettl to double its business in 2017 and plans to add more than 30 employees in the coming year as well.

“With this recent merger, two second generation HVAC family businesses have come together to complement each other’s strength and continue our mission to provide quality service with integrity in the Las Vegas Valley,” Goodrich said.

Stephen Gamst, a partner at Las Vegas Air, said he was attracted to the Goettl team for several reasons. “I wanted to take better care of my employees and customers,” he said in the statement. “I felt Goettl and Las Vegas Air was a good mix of strengths and qualities so the collaboration made a lot of sense.”

He added, “I grew up seeing Ken Goodrich at the parts store with his father while I was there with my father. We were raised with the same values and have HVAC in our DNA. I knew together, we could truly do something great.”

Goettl Air Conditioning was established in Arizona in 1939. Goodrich acquired the company in 2013 and brought Goettl to his hometown of Las Vegas in April 2016.