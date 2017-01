Even before its first location opens, Florida restaurant Metro Diner has plans for a second spot in Las Vegas.

This next location will open in a suite of 7305 S. Rainbow Blvd. during the second quarter of this year, marketing director Crafton Bryant IV said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Bryant said the food chain will finish remodeling in mid-February at a free-standing building near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Tee Pee Lane. Each location usually hires at least 115 people.