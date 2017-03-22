Minus5 to open new location at Grand Canal Shoppes on Las Vegas Strip

A lounge that has used ice sculptures of guns and computers for corporate events will open its third Strip location before July.

Minus5, kept at -5 degrees celsius, 23 degrees Fahrenheit, will open inside Grand Canal Shoppes, Minus5 President Noel Bowman said. He will hire about 30 people.

Bowman said he’s seen success with two south end locations, one at Monte Carlo and the other at Mandalay Bay, both owned by MGM Resorts International. Some price packages come with provided fake fur coats and parkas.

Minus5 also has locations in New York and Orlando. The concept was inspired by an ice hotel in Sweden.

He sold Grand Canal on the lounge as a way of attract customers to the mall not just for shopping, but for experiences and entertainment. Grand Canal is located in The Venetian and the Palazzo, which are owned by Las Vegas Sands.

A construction permit issued for the project lists $220,000 worth of work, including a bar and ice experience cooler.

Minus5 has hosted events for the likes of Beretta and Dell, hence the frozen guns and computers. An ice sculptor spent two hours shaving, chiseling and chain sawing 300-pound blocks of ice into a tribute to the 2012 Summer Games.

“Once we expressed an interest, they got fired up,” Bowman said. “They’re pretty excited by our ability to bring in conventiongoers.”

Bowman said he is also looking for a location in the valley for New Bohemia, a bar and restaurant with seven locations and a food truck in Minnesota. A local spot has not yet been found, he said.

