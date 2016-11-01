Miracle Mile Shops on Las Vegas Strip welcomes 4 new stores

More dining and retail options are coming to the Miracle Mile Shops at the Planet Hollywood Resort on the Strip.

The recently opened Cajun-style eatery Hot N Juicy Crawfish will soon be joined by a second Nestle Tollhouse Cafe within the center.

In mid-November, the women’s wear retail store House of CB will open, as will the TRISTAR Sports Memorabilia shop.

The Miracle Mile Shops features 200 shops and dining options, including Buffalo Wild Wings, H&M, Sephora, Guess and MAC Cosmetics, among others.

