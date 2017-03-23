Nevada company settles male sex-discrimination lawsuit

A Nevada company settled a male sex discrimination lawsuit brought forth by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the commission announced Wednesday.

The commission claims that Ultracare Las Vegas terminated an employee’s assignment because of his gender.

Between 2010 to 2013, Ultracare Las Vegas provided Nevada Health Centers with ultrasound technicians.

“Sex-role stereotypes deprive qualified individuals from equal employment opportunities,” said Anna Park, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Los Angeles District Office, which includes Las Vegas in its jurisdiction. “Customer preference is not a defense for discrimination. Placement companies must comply with the law even when a client openly expresses an illegal gender preference.”

According to the commission, Ultracare hired David Matlock in November 2012 as an ultrasound technician and placed him at Nevada Health Centers. Within weeks of his placement, Nevada Health Centers asked Ultracare to remove Matlock from the assignment. Ultracare promptly accommodated Nevada Health Center’s request, terminating Matlock’s work assignment during the first week of January 2013.

Ultracare will pay $15,000 and implement injunctive relief focused on ensuring equal employment opportunities for its employees, regardless of gender.

“It’s a very favorable resolution all around,” said Donald J. Green, the attorney representing Ultracare Las Vegas.

Ultracare agreed to train its management on the importance of nondiscrimination in the recruitment, hiring, placement, and discharge of its employees. Ultracare also agreed to report any gender discrimination complaints and to provide reports on its recruitment, hiring, and placement practices.

“Ultracare has always been committed to a nondiscrimination policy,” Green said. “The financial ($15,000) is substantially less than most car accidents.”

