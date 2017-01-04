Nevada officials break ground on urban test site for drones

Nevada broke ground on its first unmanned aerial systems urban test site Wednesday.

The Henderson Unmanned Vehicle Range is a partnership between the city of Henderson, Nevada State College, the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

“We are proud to be in a partnership that will lead the way on research and development in this new age of unmanned aerial systems technology,” said Mayor Andy Hafen. “Henderson supports cutting- edge technologies and we look forward to seeing increased testing and the advancement of drone development right here in our community.”

The HUVR will be developed on Nevada State College property in Henderson with the support of the city. In addition, experts from NIAS will provide Federal Aviation Administration regulatory guidance and UAS flight support and coordination for companies conducting testing, development and training.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.