Nevada ranks near bottom for financial literacy

In another reminder of Nevadans’ weak personal finances, a new report ranks the Silver State among the bottom of the pack for financial literacy.

Personal finance website WalletHub on Wednesday released a report that ranked Nevada 42nd among the states and the District of Columbia, or 10th lowest in the country, for financial literacy.

WalletHub gave Nevada low marks on a range of topics, including the share of adults who spend more than they earn (37th); percentage of unbanked households (39th); share of adults who borrow from nonbank lenders (46th); and the state’s public high school graduation rate (49th).

Overall, it ranked New Hampshire first for financial literacy, and Louisiana last at No. 51.

A few weeks ago, Washington, D.C.-based WalletHub also reported that Southern Nevadans’ credit scores inched higher last year but remained among the lowest in the nation.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.