Nevada State Bank parent reports stronger earnings

Zions Bancorporation, parent of Nevada State Bank, this week reported third-quarter net earnings of $116.9 million, or 57 cents per diluted common share.

That compared to net earnings of $90.6 million, or 44 cents per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2016.

Net earnings also improved year-over-year, as Zions reported $84.2 million or 41 cents per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2015.

In a statement, Chairman and CEO Harris Simmons, said, “We are pleased with several elements of the third quarter, including the growth in consumer loans and fee income, two of our major growth initiatives. However, we experienced soft loan demand, similar to others in the industry, on the commercial side of the business.”

