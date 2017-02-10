Posted 

New Chipotle coming to North Las Vegas

web1_chipotle_020817cs_006_7929139.jpgBuy Photo
Construction goes on at a Chipotle at 2023 E. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By WADE TYLER MILLWARD
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A new location for restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in North Las Vegas in the middle of this year.

The new restaurant is slated to open at 2023 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near the intersection with McDaniel Street.

Construction on the Chipotle started in January, a spokesman with the Denver-based company said Monday. While final hiring numbers may change, a typical location employs about 25 people.

“We’ll have more information to share as it gets closer to opening,” Chris Arnold said.

The city issued a construction permit in January to do $653,256 worth of work to the site, formerly used by a KFC, according to North Las Vegas records.

The new Chipotle will be located about four miles northeast of another Chipotle.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

 