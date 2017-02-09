New Costco in Henderson expected to open spring 2018

The landlord for the future second Costco location in Henderson expects a spring 2018 opening date.

That’s according to Joe Kennedy of J.A. Kennedy, developer of the planned St. Rose Square shopping center that will house the proposed Costco.

Kennedy’s shopping center is located near St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street in the southwestern part of the city, near the executive airport and M Resort.

Construction will start later this year on the nearly 150,000-square-foot warehouse store. A crafts retailer is also expected for the shopping center, Kennedy said. The second anchor store will have a nearly 60,000-square-foot space.

“We’re looking forward to breaking ground in the second quarter of 2017,” he said.

The last movement in the project for the wholesale retailer was a traffic study submitted to the city in September, Henderson spokesman Keith Paul said.

The next step is a submitted engineering plan before the city considers issuing construction permits for the project, Paul said.

When asked about plans for a second Henderson Costco, a representative with the company, based in Issaquah, Wash., declined to go into specifics about the new location.

Costco had announced a new store about two years ago.

Costco’s existing Henderson location at 791 Marks St. would be about 13 miles away from the proposed location.

The other Costco locations in the valley are at:

6555 N. Decatur Blvd., near the intersection with Rome Boulevard

801 S. Pavilion Center Drive, near the intersection with Charleston Boulevard

222 S. Martin L. King Blvd., near the intersection with Alta Drive

Eli Segall of the Review-Journal contributed to this report. Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.