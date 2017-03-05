Posted 

New Las Vegas Review-Journal app available for download

New Las Vegas Review-Journal app available for download

web1_app2_8081339.jpg
The new Las Vegas Review-Journal app is available for download. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Las Vegas Review-Journal app available for download

web1_rj-app-screen-2017_8081339.jpg
The new Las Vegas Review-Journal app is available for download and includes many new features. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Las Vegas Review-Journal app available for download

web1_rj-app-2017-solo_8081339.jpg

New Las Vegas Review-Journal app available for download

web1_rj-qr-code_8081339.jpg

New Las Vegas Review-Journal app available for download

web1_static_qr_code_no_logo_8081339.jpg

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The new Las Vegas Review-Journal app has arrived and it’s easier than ever to use. For the first time, you can view breaking news and the e-edition newspaper in a single app. Plus, look for these new features:

• Scroll through breaking news in photo or list views

• Watch videos within stories

• Search for recent articles

• Have stories read to you

• Browse through classifieds

• Select your favorite stories for reading later

• Search obituaries

Download the new app for free on iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire devices.

 
 