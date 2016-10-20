Nordstrom Rack customers experiencing shipping delays

If you’ve ordered something from Nordstrom Rack online, it may be a wait until you receive it.

Nordstrom spokeswoman Emily Sterken said the company made some updates to systems at their San Bernardino facility over the weekend.

“Unfortunately, these updates did create some backlog in getting orders out the door to our customers. We’ve emailed customers impacted by shifts in shipping times to let them know. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

The updates to the San Bernardino facility were made to help increase the facility’s capacity, she said via email.

Sterken declined to comment on the number of people in Nevada who were affected as well as how long it will be before customers receive their items.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

