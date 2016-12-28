November passenger traffic at McCarran International Airport increases 3.4 percent from a year earlier

More than 3.8 million airline passengers flew through McCarran International Airport last month, a 3.4 percent increase over November 2015, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Wednesday.

Figures show the increase came from upticks in domestic and international travelers passing through the nation’s eighth-busiest airport. Despite the slight jump in traffic, the latest figures ended a record-setting stretch in which McCarran’s served more than 4 million airline passengers in each of the past six consecutive months.

More than 3.49 million passengers boarded or arrived on domestic flights last month, a 3.4 percent increase from a year earlier. International flights arriving or departing McCarran carried 295,133 travelers, a 3.2 percent increase from a year earlier.

Year-over-year figures show that more than 43.7 million airline passengers traveled through Las Vegas during the first 11 months of 2016, a 4.8 percent increase from the same period last year.

If the trend in increasing airline passenger traffic continues through the end of December, the airport could break its record of 47.8 million passengers, set in 2007.

Market leader Southwest Airlines reported more than 1.46 million passengers in November, a 1 percent increase from 2015. American Airlines, McCarran’s No. 2 carrier, reported a 5.6 percent decrease, with 351,928 passengers last month. Third-place Delta Air Lines reported a 5.4 percent jump from November 2015 with 324,013 passengers last month.

No. 4 United Airlines reported a 3.3 percent increase in traffic with 300,036 passengers. Spirit Airlines, McCarran’s the No. 5 carrier, was up 14.3 percent with 260,263 passengers last month.

Las Vegas-based budget carrier Allegiant Air reported 193,814 passengers in November, a 1.5 percent increase from last year.

Air Canada had a 7.2 percent increase in traffic with 70,537 passengers last month, while Canadian carrier WestJet was down 8.4 percent with 77,480 passengers.

Virgin Atlantic Airways reported a 23.6 percent increase last month, with 25,735 passengers. British Airways carried 26,370 passengers in November, a 2.4 percent increase from last year.

Korean Airlines was up 6.9 percent with 8,243 passengers.

Mexican carrier Interjet reported a 114.1 percent leap to 12,719 passengers in November, while Aeromexico had a 4.7 percent decrease to 24,700 passengers. Volaris reported 19,492 passengers, a 4.3 percent decline compared with the same period a year earlier.

