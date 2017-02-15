Outdoor sporting goods store to open in Henderson

An outdoor sporting goods store will open later this year in the former Sports Authority in Henderson.

Sportsman’s Warehouse, based in Midvale, Utah, will open May 12 at 701 Marks St., near the intersection with Sunset Road, according to the company’s website.

A construction permit issued in January shows $1.58 million worth of work is getting done to the 42,000-square-foot building.

Information will come about hiring in the next month at storelocator.sportsmanswarehouse.com.

Another Sportsman’s Warehouse is located in northern Las Vegas at 5647 Centennial Center Blvd., near the intersection with Ann Road.

In 2009, Sportsman’s Warehouse announced the close of two valley locations about five months after they opened. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection that year and came out five months later with less stores and a new owner.

In the chain’s third quarter 2016 results, the company posted a net income of $19.13 million for the 39-week period that ended Oct. 29. That’s a 17 percent increase over the net income Sportsman’s Warehouse posted for the same period the year prior.

The Henderson Sports Authority opened on Halloween 2014. The district manager at the time credited the economic recovery for the retailer’s expansion in the valley.

In March 2016, Sports Authority filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed a third of its stores that June. The company later announced the close of the rest of its 450 stores, including the Henderson one. Dick’s Sporting Goods went on to buy the company’s name.

