Park Place Infiniti completes renovation to property

At least one luxury car seller in Las Vegas is preparing for an influx of customers for both new and used cars. Park Place Infiniti in October completed a two-phase, multimillion-dollar renovation to its 6-acre property at 5555 W. Sahara Ave.

Improvements during the first phase, completed in November 2014, included a new glass-encased showroom and a customer lounge with original art, new furniture and electronic docking stations. These amenities complemented an expanded garage with a canopied drive-in service area.

“Park Place represents luxury brands, and we’re committed to providing our clients an exceptional purchase and ownership experience,” Park Place Infiniti General Manager Rob Schweizer said in a statement.

Final touches on the second phase, completed in October, included renovation of a 16,000-square-foot sales area in a second building for pre-owned car sales, designed to match the stylish new-car showroom and customer lounge, and an expanded parking lot.

“With an improving economy and steady growth in local car sales, our continued investment in Las Vegas is key to our long-term success,” Schweizer also said in the statement.

Park Place is not the only luxury dealership building on the promise of the Las Vegas vehicle market.

AutoNation USA, a Florida-based retailer that currently sells Audis, BMWs, Mercedes-Benz’s, Minis and other popular car brands, recently announced a $500 million expansion that includes plans for five used-car-only showrooms to open in 2017—two of which will be in Las Vegas.