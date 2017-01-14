Qatar Airways to launch Las Vegas service in 2018

Qatar Airways has finally set a date for when it will launch service between Las Vegas and Doha, Qatar — but you’ll have to wait another year.

The Middle East carrier will offer four weekly, nonstop flights from McCarran International to Doha’s Hamad International Airport on Jan. 8, 2018, a Qatar Airways spokesman said this week.

The announcement comes nearly two months after Qatar Airways officials announced that Las Vegas and seven other cities would be added to the carrier’s schedule through 2018. Additional destinations named in November were Canberra, Australia; Dublin, Ireland; Medan, Indonesia; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Santiago, Chile; and the cities of Tabuk and Yanbu in Saudi Arabia.

Las Vegas will become the 11th city in the United States served by Qatar Airways.

“Our passengers appreciate the glamour, style and allure of Las Vegas and beginning in 2018, we are going to give our passengers from around the world direct and convenient access to this unique capital of entertainment,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said in a statement.

