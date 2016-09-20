Sub Zero custom ice cream plans 10 Las Vegas locations

Sub Zero Ice Cream is expanding its presence to Las Vegas with area developers are planning to add 10 franchise locations.

In a statement, Sub Zero area developers, Shane and Virginia Smith, said they identified Las Vegas and the surrounding Southern Nevada area for franchise expansion because of the region’s rebounding economy, infrastructure and real estate ideal for new small businesses.

“Clark County’s real estate is ready for development and there’s a demand for stores since we’ve already conducted presentations in the Las Vegas area,” Shane Smith said in the statement.

Sub Zero Ice Cream, based in Provo, Utah, is a national franchise that provides “gourmet, custom-made ice cream.” Cream, flavors and mix-ins are flash frozen with liquid nitrogen to produce upward of 2.5 million combinations. Sub Zero also offers ice cream pies, shakes and smoothies created using liquid nitrogen.

Founded in 2004 by Jerry and Naomi Hancock, Sub Zero Ice Cream began franchising in 2008.

Sub Zero currently has more than 50 domestic stores, as well as locations in China and the United Arab Emirates. The company estimates it will sign 50 contracts in 2016 and open 50 additional stores over the next 18 months.