Services set for gaming pioneer Mike Ensign

Services for the late Las Vegas gaming pioneer Mike Ensign will be held on at 10 a.m. on March 24 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4925 S. Torrey Pines Drive, according to an obituary published in the Review-Journal.

Ensign died on Dec. 7 at the age of 79 from complications due to prostate cancer, according to the obituary.

Ensign, the father of former U.S. Sen. John Ensign, climbed from card dealer in Reno to the CEO of Mandalay Resort Group during a career that spanned more than 40 years in Nevada’s gaming industry.

Ensign is credited by many in the industry in helping to transform the Strip into the current era of luxury-resort gaming.

