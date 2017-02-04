Shake Shack plans location at the District in Henderson

Shake Shack will open later this year at a shopping center in Henderson, the company said in a statement Friday.

The burger chain is expected to open at the District at Green Valley Ranch late in the year. Hiring is expected to start in the third quarter of 2017. The new location will have a mix of transferred employees and new ones.

Other valley locations are at New York-New York, T-Mobile Arena and in Downtown Summerlin at 10975 Oval Park Drive.

In January, women’s lifestyle brand Soft Surroundings ALSO announced it will open a store inside the shopping center.

And, before the Henderson Shake Shack opens, an indoor cycling studio called CycleBar will open at The District. CycleBar will open on Feb. 23, according to a post Friday on the Facebook social media network by the Las Vegas Health & Fitness Chamber of Commerce.

