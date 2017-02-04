Posted Updated 

Shake Shack plans location at the District in Henderson

Shake Shack plans location at the District in Henderson

web1_shakeshack2_7914283.jpgBuy Photo
Shake Shack (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shake Shack plans location at the District in Henderson

web1_bpvegaschains_050216db_003_7914283.jpgBuy Photo
A man eats his meal at the Shake Shack restaurant at the New York-New York hotel-casino. David Becker/Las Vegas Business Press Follow @davidjaybecker

Shake Shack plans location at the District in Henderson

web1_bpvegaschains_050216db_001_7914283.jpg
Victoria Means, left, and Cathy Ruiz, both of Los Angeles, enjoy their shakes on the patio at Shake Shack restaurant at the New York-New York hotel-casino Monday, May 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Shake Shack plans location at the District in Henderson

web1_bpvegaschains_050216db_004_7914283.jpg
A Chick'n Shack sandwich meal with crinkle cut french fries and a whipped-cream topped chocolate shake is seen at the Shake Shack restaurant at the New York-New York hotel-casino Monday, May 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Shake Shack plans location at the District in Henderson

web1_bpvegaschains_050216db_010_7914283.jpg
Restaurant manager Michelle Stripp displays a chocolate shake as she holds a Chick'n Shack sandwich with crinkle-cut french fries at the Shake Shack location at the New York-New York hotel-casino Monday, May 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Shake Shack plans location at the District in Henderson

web1_shake_7914283.jpg
A tray of burgers and fries served up for costomers at Shake Shack in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Oct. 9,2015. This is the second Shake Shack in the Las Vegas area. (Jeff Scheid/ Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow) @jlscheid

By WADE TYLER MILLWARD
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Shake Shack will open later this year at a shopping center in Henderson, the company said in a statement Friday.

The burger chain is expected to open at the District at Green Valley Ranch late in the year. Hiring is expected to start in the third quarter of 2017. The new location will have a mix of transferred employees and new ones.

Other valley locations are at New York-New York, T-Mobile Arena and in Downtown Summerlin at 10975 Oval Park Drive.

In January, women’s lifestyle brand Soft Surroundings ALSO announced it will open a store inside the shopping center.

And, before the Henderson Shake Shack opens, an indoor cycling studio called CycleBar will open at The District. CycleBar will open on Feb. 23, according to a post Friday on the Facebook social media network by the Las Vegas Health & Fitness Chamber of Commerce.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward Twitter.

 