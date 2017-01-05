Shirey selected as new president, CEO of Nevada State Bank

Terrance A. (Terry) Shirey on Thursday was tapped as president and CEO of Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A.

He succeeds Dallas Haun, who has served as Nevada State Bank’s CEO over the past decade.

Haun will continue to serve as Nevada State Bank’s chairman.

Shirey joined Nevada State Bank in 2008 as its chief financial officer, and most recently has served as the bank’s president and chief operating officer.

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Terry Shirey to this new position. He has worked closely with Dallas Haun and the rest of the Nevada State Bank leadership team through the most challenging period in the bank’s history during the aftermath of a devastating financial downturn,” Harris Simmons, chairman and CEO of the bank’s parent company, Zions Bancorporation, said in a statement.