Shoe retailer DSW opening second Las Vegas location

DSW will open a second location in the Las Vegas Valley, this time in the basement of Showcase Mall.

The shoe retailer will complete its opening in the 13,000-square-foot basement space by 2018, spokeswoman Christina Cheng said.

Representatives with Showcase Mall’s owner could not be reached for comment.

Each DSW location usually hires about 30 employees. The expansion work is valued at $862,000, according to county records.

Gift shop operator City Life will leave its 2,000-square-foot space, which will be opened into the basement space for DSW. Department store chain Marshalls now operates some space in the mall’s basement level.

DSW’s other location is at 2100 N. Rainbow Blvd., near the intersection with Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the company’s website.

DSW is not the only shoe retailer to invest in a presence at Showcase. Shoe company Skechers has signed a 10-year lease for space next to the M&M store on the Strip.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.