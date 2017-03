Soft Surroundings will open its Henderson store to the public March 10.

The first 100 customers to the store at District at Green Valley Ranch will receive giveaways, according to a statement Tuesday.

The District shopping center is at 2220 Village Walk Drive, near where Green Valley Parkway meets Paseo Verde Parkway.

The brand sells to women of all ages. The company opened 15 new stores in 2016 and 10 new stores in 2015.