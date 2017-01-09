Southern California suit and tux retailer plans 2 Las Vegas locations

Friar Tux Shop, a suit and tuxedo retailer in Southern California, will open two locations in the valley in the coming weeks.

These are the first two locations outside of California, where Friar Tux is based, according to a recent statement.

The first Las Vegas location opens Jan. 16 near the intersection of Durango Drive and Tropicana Avenue. The second store opens near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Teddy Drive at the end of the month.

The new store will offer tuxedo rental for women and tuxedo and suit rentals and purchases. The store will also offer online rentals.

The retailer opened in 1974 and has 31 locations in Southern California.