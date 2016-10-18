Southern Nevada real estate brokers group tap new leadership

An industry group for Southern Nevada commercial real estate brokers has unveiled its leadership for next year.

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas says Jennifer Ott, a retail-property broker with ROI Commercial Real Estate, will serve as president effective Jan. 1.

She succeeds Soozi Jones Walker, owner of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services.

CALV’s board of directors in 2017 will also include Chris McGarey of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ commercial division; Paul Bell, also of Berkshire; Melissa Campanella of Logic Commercial Real Estate; Robin Civish of ROI; Cathy Jones of Sun Commercial Real Estate; and Tom Lisiewski of Your Real Estate Co.

Commercial Alliance is the commercial-property division of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.