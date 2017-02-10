Southern Nevada’s third Chick-fil-A location to open March 30

The Chick-fil-A under construction near Palace Station has an opening date.

The fast-food location at 2477 S. Rancho Drive will open March 30. The franchise owner will hire about 100 full-time and part-time employees

The location will be open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Atlanta-based company opened its first locations in the valley earlier this year. Both are in Henderson: one at 9925 S. Eastern Ave., near the intersection with Ione Road, and the other at at 460 N. Stephanie St., near the intersection with Warm Springs Road.

