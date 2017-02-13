Posted Updated 

SpeedVegas closed until further notice after 2 die in Lamborghini crash Sunday

Cars and Coffee Event at SPEEDVEGAS. Saturday, October 8, 2016. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The scene where two people were killed in a fiery crash at SpeedVegas on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The scene where two people were killed in a fiery crash at SpeedVegas on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Near the accident scene at SpeedVegas where two people were killed in a car crash on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Kimmy Larsen/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Near the accident scene at SpeedVegas where two people were killed in a car crash on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Kimmy Larsen/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers at the scene of an incident at SpeedVegas where two people were killed in a car crash on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Near the accident scene at SpeedVegas where two people were killed in a car crash on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Shan Larsen/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Near the accident scene at SpeedVegas where two people were killed in a car crash on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Shan Larsen/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Debris from the wreck at the scene where two people were killed in a fiery crash at SpeedVegas on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Debris from the wreck at the scene where two people were killed in a fiery crash at SpeedVegas on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Officers at the scene of an incident at SpeedVegas where two people were killed in a car crash on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

By RICHARD N. VELOTTA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

SpeedVegas, the race track tourist attraction south of Las Vegas that has drawn thousands of of customers to drive high-powered exotic cars on a custom track, has been closed until further notice as state investigators determine why a Lamborghini Gallardo lost control, crashed and burst into flames, killing two people on Sunday.

Doors are locked and fences are closed at the business at 14200 Las Vegas Boulevard South, a Review-Journal reporter at the scene noted.

The track’s operators voluntarily closed the attraction and is cooperating with the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration in an investigation that began after the crash that occurred around 1:30 p.m., and sent billowing black smoke from the track adjacent to Interstate 15 near Sloan.

“As a result of yesterday’s tragic accident, the track will be closed until further notice,” representatives of SpeedVegas said on the company’s Facebook page. “We appreciate your understanding and will send an update once we determine when we will reopen. Thank you for your support during this difficult time.”

Clark County’s coroner’s office has yet to identify the two victims, a guest of the attraction who was driving the car, and a driving-instructor employee who was in the passenger seat.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

 