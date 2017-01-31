Adelsons withdraw investment from proposed Raiders stadium in Las Vegas

The family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson have withdrawn as investors in a proposed $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed football stadium intended to bring the NFL’s Oakland Raiders to Southern Nevada.

In a statement issued late Monday, Adelson said his family “will no longer be involved in any facet of the stadium discussion.”

Adelson said he was surprised by the Raiders’ submission of a proposed lease agreement to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority on Thursday, noting that it has “sent shock waves through our community.”

“It was certainly shocking to the Adelson family,” the statement said. “We were not only excluded from the proposed agreement, we weren’t even aware of its existence.

“In addition to being discouraged by the surprise submission, I was deeply disappointed for the disregard the Raiders showed our community partners, particularly UNLV, through the proposed agreement.”

Sections of the proposed lease place restrictions on scheduling and field markings for UNLV football games. From the proposal’s inception a year ago, the stadium has been billed as a home for NFL games and the Rebel football team. In addition, it would stage major concerts, high-level soccer matches and other events too large for existing Las Vegas arenas.

“It’s clear the Raiders have decided their path for moving to Las Vegas does not include the Adelson family,” Adelson’s statement said. “So, regrettably, we will no longer be involved in any facet of the stadium discussion.”

Adelson said “while this is not the result my family was hoping for, I am very appreciative of the countless people who have given considerable time and energy to this process, especially so many of our elected officials who have made this a top priority for Southern Nevada.”

The Raiders have filed an application with the NFL to relocate the team to Las Vegas. NFL owners are expected to vote on the request in late March.

Earlier this month, team representatives told the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board the stadium’s construction would be financed with Goldman Sachs — with or without the Adelsons as partners.

Under the dome’s initial financing plan, the Adelsons would contribute $650 million toward construction, the Raiders would commit $500million and $750 million in bonds would be funded by a 0.88-percentage-point increase in Clark County’s hotel room tax.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

