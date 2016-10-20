Clark County accepting applications for new Raiders stadium authority board

Applications are being accepted for seats on the new Clark County Stadium Authority Board of Directors, the county said Wednesday.

Under Senate Bill 1, the Clark County Commission must appoint three of the board’s nine members within 30 days of the bill’s effective date. Gov. Brian Sandoval signed the measure into law Monday.

The bill requires the commission to make at least one of those appointments from nominees submitted by Caesars Entertainment Corp. and MGM Resorts International, the two companies that generate the most room tax revenue in Southern Nevada. The $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium is being funded partly with $750 million in bonds backed by an increase in the local room tax rate.

The stadium authority board also will include three members appointed by Sandoval, one chosen by UNLV President Len Jessup and two public representatives selected by a vote of the other seven members. The board must hold its first meeting within 90 days of SB1’s signing.

For the other two appointments, Clark County posted an application link at www.clarkcountynv.gov.

The legislation requires that the stadium board members reside within the stadium district, which takes in much of the Las Vegas Valley and encompasses the area within 25 miles of the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas.

The legislation also requires members to have experience in at least one of the following areas:

• The design, engineering and construction of major commercial projects and estimating the costs of the construction of major commercial projects

• Financing capital projects in Nevada

• Stadium, arena or event management

• Workforce development, training, diversity, or supplier engagement

Members must also be representative of the private sector and have the education, experience and skills to execute a board member’s duties.

The application deadline is noon Nov. 8. The County Commission will consider the applications and make an appointment at its Nov. 15 meeting.

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.