Clark County commissioners approve 3 for stadium authority board

Commissioners on Tuesday selected three members to join the new Clark County Stadium Authority board of directors, which will contract on behalf of a $1.9 billion stadium project and manage the facility hoped to become the new home of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders.

Commissioners unanimously approved the appointments of Tommy White, the head of Laborers Union Local 872; Ken Evans, president of the Urban Chamber of Commerce; and Jan Jones Blackhurst, former mayor of Las Vegas and an executive with Caesars Entertainment.

White and Evans were selected from a pool of nearly 100 applications.

Jones was chosen from a list of six nominees submitted by Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International, the two companies that generate the most room tax revenue in Southern Nevada.

In total, the board will have nine members. Determining a location for a planned 65,000-seat domed stadium will be among the board’s duties.

Three members were appointed by Gov. Brian Sandoval, one was chosen by UNLV President Len Jessup and two public representatives will selected by a vote of the other seven members.

The Clark County treasurer also will serve as a non-voting member.

Sandoval selected Steve Hill, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development; Dallas Haun, chief executive officer of Nevada State Bank; and Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts International.

Mike Newcomb, the executive director of the Thomas & Mack Center, Sam Boyd Stadium and the Cox Pavilion, is a designated voting member from UNLV through the legislation that formed the board.

Hill, who chaired the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee, will head the stadium authority board.

According to state law the board must have its first meeting by Dec. 31. Board members do not receive any compensation.

On Oct. 17, the governor signed Senate Bill 1 into law, mandating an increase in Clark County’s hotel room tax to finance about $750 million for the stadium. With the public funds, the stadium deal calls for contributions of $650 million from the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman Sheldon Adelson and $500 million from the Raiders.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

