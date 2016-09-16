Clark County rushes to fill 2 Assembly vacancies in time for special session

Clark County commissioners are rushing to fill two vacancies to the Assembly before the Nevada Legislature considers increasing taxes to fund a proposed NFL stadium, a convention center expansion and hiring more police officers in an anticipated special session.

Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said Friday he wants the county well positioned should Gov. Brian Sandoval sign a proclamation summoning lawmakers into special session on short notice.

“If there is going to be a special session called I think it’s important that we’re proactive, we have somebody ready to go because we don’t have another commission meeting scheduled after next Wednesday until the first week in October, and if the special session were to happen in the interim it could cause some logistic problems,” Sisolak said.

He has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday morning to make appointments to fill two legislative vacancies in Assembly Districts 1 and 5.

Sisolak said he would heed the advice of Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Susan Brager on the appointments because they represent those geographic districts.

“We would look to them for guidance,” Sisolak said. “They know the districts better than we do and who might be available.”

Sandoval on Friday said he received the final recommendations from the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee and is beginning his “due diligence.”

“At this point, I am focused on reviewing the full scope of the five recommendations. Once my questions have been answered to my satisfaction and I am comfortable with a proposal, I will consider the options available,” Sandoval said in a statement.

Some legislative leaders have speculated a special session could come as early as the first week in October.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

