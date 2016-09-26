Faith-based group takes stand against proposed stadium

Nevadans for the Common Good, a faith-based organization composed of more than 40 religious and nonprofit groups, is taking a stand against a proposed $1.9 billion domed football stadium in Las Vegas.

The group, which has addressed social issues including education, immigration and child sex trafficking, will issue a report, “Seven Hidden Risks of the Las Vegas Stadium Deal,” at a news conference Wednesday.

It’s the first organized opposition to the stadium plan developed by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson, Majestic Realty and the Oakland Raiders, whose executives have said the NFL franchise will relocate to Las Vegas if a stadium is built.

Gov. Brian Sandoval last week said he would call a special session of the Nevada Legislature to consider the stadium’s financing package. This month the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee recommended an increase in Clark County’s 12 percent tax on motel and hotel rooms to fund $750 million in construction costs over more than 30 years. The balance of the project’s cost, as well as any potential cost overruns, would be paid by the private partners.

Sandoval indicated the special session of the Legislature would be held in early October.

A statement from Nevadans for the Common Good said the report would outline how the proposed stadium deal “involves substantial risk to the public without providing commensurate community benefits.”

“The hidden risks have not been adequately discussed,” the Rev. Marta Poling Schmitt, a group leader, said in a statement issued in advance of the release of the report. “We must negotiate a better deal with more substantial community benefits.”

Andy Abboud, vice president of government relations and community development for Las Vegas Sands and a spokesman for the Adelson family on stadium matters, said the project means much more to the community than a football stadium and attracting the Raiders.

“It’s a free country and certainly this organization has the right to oppose the plan,” Abboud said. “But this is the best possible deal for the public.”

Abboud said the stadium and a $1.4 billion proposal to expand and enhance the Las Vegas Convention Center represent millions of dollars in economic development and new construction jobs.

The convention center improvements also were recommended by the SNTIC — along with a separate Clark County hotel room tax increase to pay for them — and will be considered by lawmakers in next month’s special session.

“A lot of people don’t realize that we’re still at 40 percent unemployment in the construction industry,” Abboud said. “The valley needs this economic stimulus to put people to work at this time.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.