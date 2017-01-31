Goldman Sachs financing in jeopardy after Adelson exit from Raiders stadium plan

The Oakland Raiders’ deal with New York-based Goldman Sachs to finance a $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas is in jeopardy because the agreement was contingent on a $650 million investment from Sheldon Adelson, who withdrew from the partnership Monday.

Adelson said in a statement that he and his family exited the partnership because the Raiders on Thursday presented a draft lease agreement to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority without the family’s involvement or knowledge.

Because Adelson has withdrawn, the terms of the Raiders’ deal with Goldman Sachs have been breached, according to a source close to the agreement.

Adelson has a long-time relationship with Goldman Sachs. A spokesman for the family said Adelson did not speak with anyone from Goldman Sachs or urge the firm to back out of the deal.

It’s unclear how the Raiders will finance the $1.15 billion the private partners pledged toward the construction of the 65,000-seat domed stadium. The balance of the project would be funded by $750 million in bonds repaid by Clark County hotel room tax revenue. Gov. Brian Sandoval has said no additional public money would be allocated to the project.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

