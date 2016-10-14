Lawmakers may kick final decision on Raiders stadium to Clark County Commission

CARSON CITY — Republican lawmakers might punt a final decision on a $1.9 billion domed stadium to the Clark County Commission if there aren’t enough votes in the Assembly to approve the project outright, a Democratic legislator said Thursday.

Kicking the deciding vote on the financing plan, which would boost the county hotel room tax to partially fund the stadium and upgrades to the Las Vegas Convention Center, would require only a simple majority vote by lawmakers, not the two-thirds supermajority necessary for direct legislative approval of tax increases.

The potential hang-up in the Assembly could bring another controversial issue into the special session: education savings accounts, the school choice program enacted last year but struck down by the Nevada Supreme Court two weeks ago.

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, said he was told that Republicans might seek an amended special session proclamation from Gov. Brian Sandoval to revisit ESAs, which would give parents who withdraw their children from public school more than $5,000 per year for private school tuition, distance learning programs or alternative education services.

ESAs were made law last year on a party-line vote, with majority Republicans in favor and Democrats staunchly opposed. Segerblom said Republicans were preparing to introduce legislation to resurrect the ESA program to pressure Democrats into supporting public funding for the stadium and convention center improvements. The stadium would become the new home of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, provided the league approves the franchise’s relocation, and the UNLV football team.

There was no immediate comment from Sandoval’s office as to whether he would consider a new proclamation for ESA funding. Sandoval, a Republican, had kept the ESA issue off the special session proclamation that convened lawmakers this week — over the objections of some GOP lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, was coy Thursday when asked if ESAs were being discussed, but he said an option that enables the County Commission to approve the room tax increases was a possibility.

“If that’s all that’s available, of course, but we’d rather get this done here with a two-thirds vote,” he said. “The options are you pass the bill as is with two-thirds; you pass an enabling version; or you pass nothing.

“The last option is not a viable option for me, so it’s one of the first two.”

The Senate recessed around 5 p.m. and was awaiting action on the bill by the Assembly.

Republicans have the votes to move ESAs forward if they identify existing funds to get the program going. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the program is constitutional, but that funding it from the state schools account was not.

The Nevada Economic Forum was told last week that the new commerce tax approved by lawmakers in 2015 is about $40 million over projections, which could be a source of revenue to fund ESAs over the short term.

The bill implementing $750 million in stadium funding, along with about $400 million toward a $1.4 billion expansion and modernization of the Las Vegas Convention Center, passed the Senate on Tuesday on a 16-5 vote. Segerblom voted against the Senate Bill 1, saying the Legislature did not properly vet the proposal.

The bill is now being heard in the Assembly, where both lawmakers and lobbyists acknowledge there are not yet 28 votes to pass it, though that could change.

The Assembly spent much of the day Thursday hearing details of the stadium and convention center expansion proposals. Public testimony was expected to continue into the evening.

Segerblom said the strategy of moving forward on a simple majority vote could backfire for Republicans. The Senate has 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats, and two GOP members voted against SB1 on Tuesday. If all 11 Republicans do not hold together on such votes, even an enabling measure would not pass the Legislature.

Any such maneuver would also extend the special session because new bills would need to be drafted. Many legislators are in the midst of their re-election campaigns, and early voting begins Oct. 22, a little more than a week from now.

Strong support has been voiced for the stadium and convention center projects this week.

Casino executives Jim Murren, CEO of MGM Resorts International, and Steve Wynn, CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., both offered support in testimony Monday. Many union groups support the projects as well, including the AFL-CIO of Nevada.

An estimated 18,000 construction jobs would be created with the NFL stadium project.

There has been testimony in opposition as well, with the public funding viewed as a subsidy for the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. CEO Sheldon Adelson at the expense of supporting other state needs, particularly public education. Adelson’s family would contribute $650 million toward the project while the Raiders would kick in $500 million.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

