Nevada Senate passes bill to fund proposed Raiders stadium in Las Vegas

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate on Tuesday amended and passed a bill raising room taxes in Clark County to help fund a football stadium and convention center improvements in Las Vegas.

Senators approved Senate Bill 1 on a vote of 16-5, clearing the 14-vote threshold needed to pass a tax increase. The bill now moves to the Assembly, where a challenge for backers could be a tougher climb.

Tuesday’s action capped the second day of a special session called by Gov. Brian Sandoval to consider the tax hikes and usher in what the Republican governor described as an opportunity to take Las Vegas to a new level as the entertainment capital of the world.

Discussions and debate were passionate, with critics decrying the public financing as a corporate giveaways for wealthy backers while supporters eagerly anticipated thousands of jobs the projects would generate for a region still struggling after the Great Recession.

SB1 raises lodging taxes mostly paid by tourists to help pay for a $1.9 billion domed stadium backed by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman Sheldon Adelson. The 65,000-seat stadium, to be built at a yet to be determined site, is the proposed future home of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and UNLV football teams. Mark Davis, owner of the Raiders, has pledged to try to bring the team to Las Vegas if the stadium is built.

The bill would boost the room tax rate by 0.88 of a percentage point to finance $750 million in general obligation bonds over 30 years. Adelson has pledged $650 million for the project; the Raiders have committed $500 million.

A separate provision would add another 0.5 percentage point increase to fund $400 million of a $1.4 billion expansion and improvements to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

