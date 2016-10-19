NFL to study viability of Las Vegas supporting pro football

HOUSTON — The National Football League will conduct market studies to measure the viability of Las Vegas to support an NFL team over time.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday said market studies comparing Las Vegas with Oakland would be the next step in the process of the Oakland Raiders requesting permission to relocate the team to Las Vegas and play in a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed football stadium.

The Nevada Legislature approved financing $750 million for the stadium in a special session last week, and Gov. Brian Sandoval signed the bill into law on Monday.

Goodell conducted a news conference after the close of two days of meetings by NFL owners at the JW Marriott resort here. Raiders owner Mark Davis made a short presentation to owners about the stadium and the team’s relocation plans in the morning session of Wednesday’s meeting.

NFL executives leaving the meeting said they found the report informative, but said it was too early to gauge whether they would support a move.

Raiders owner Mark Davis already conducted a similar marketing report that was a part of the analysis conducted by the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee when it made its unanimous recommendation to Sandoval and the Legislature to propose building the stadium.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson, who are private partners in the stadium project.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.